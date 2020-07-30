1/
Cathy W. Richmond
1951 - 2020
Cathy W. Richmond, 69, of Charlotte, passed away July 25, 2020. Born January 21, 1951 in Hickory, NC, she was the daughter of Lee L. and Shirley C. (Davis) Wright. She married Jerry Richmond on June 18, 1970 in York, SC.

She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she obtained her Bachelors and Masters Degree in education. Cathy retired from the Mecklenburg School System after more than 35 years of employment. Her entire career was spent teaching eighth grade Algebra and Science at Coulwood Middle School.

Cathy was a member of Mission City Baptist Church (formerly Chapman Memorial Baptist Church), where she was the organist for many years. She was also the organist for Christ United Methodist Church.

An avid reader, she enjoyed traveling, playing the piano and organ, playing softball and spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandson.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jerry Richmond; father, Lee Wright; daughter, Renee (Larry) Whitley; grandsons, Charles (Juliya) Whitley Jr. and Davis Whitley; great-grandson, Charlie Whitley III; sister, Debbie Emser; brother, Eddie (Kim) Wright and numerous relatives and friends.

Her mother preceded her in death.

Graveside Service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC. At the request of the family, please wear mask if you are attending service, due to COVID-19. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
