Clarence Caldwell "CC" Guy passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at White Oak Manor after a long decline in health. He was born November 13, 1932 in Chester SC to the late Clarence Oliver Guy and Lydia Sanders Guy. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Jacqueline, his children and spouses, Anna and Todd Toconis and Patrick and Kimberly Guy. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren that he loved and adored, Fleming, Vivian, Carson and Abigail. He leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Betty Conder of Matthews. He was predeceased by his older brother Stanley and his wife Kelly as well as his younger sister Harriett and her husband Bill.



CC was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and will always be a Gamecock and a proud Sigma Nu brother. He was an Eagle scout and always enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts of American. CC joined the Navy in September 1953. He was a pilot, flying the Attack Douglas "AD", landing on aircraft carriers being one of his fondest memories. In 1955 he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and retired from active duty as a LTJG and received experimental treatment in Boston MA to successfully treat the cancer. He went on to pursue a CPA license and was in public practice as a partner with AM Pullen & Co. in both NC and SC until 1978 when he was hired to be a part of Porters Brothers of Shelby, NC. Moving to Shelby in 1978, he enjoyed all life had to offer. He later went on to become President of RSI Holdings Inc., the holding company that purchased Porter Brothers. He served on numerous boards and was active in politics. He is a former President of Cleveland Country Club and was a longtime member of North Lake Country Club. He was also a member of The Union League Club of NYC. He loved to travel and always wanted to take somebody to lunch. He was a longtime member of the Saints and Sinners at Central United Methodist Church. He enjoyed sports and went to numerous World Series Championships. One advice to those he meets in his new life, never play against him in Trivial Pursuit, he knows all the answers and never forgets any fact he hears.



A celebration of Life will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 200 E. Marion St, Shelby NC on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm with receiving to follow in the fellowship hall. He will be interred in the prayer garden at Central United Methodist Church.



The family would like to acknowledge the loving and attentive care he received from all the nurses and CNAs at White Oak Manor. They treated him like family and he was so thankful for the love and attention they showed him.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Salvation Army, Build Hope Campaign, PO Box 90, Wilmington NC 28402 or Central United Methodist Church 200 E. Marion Street Shelby NC, 28150



