Cecil Devon Purser
Cecil Devon Purser, age 72, passed away Monday August 17, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the eldest of 4 boys, born unto the late Henry Devon Purser and Ruth York Purser, December 21, 1947. Cecil was a graduate of East Mecklenburg, class of 1966, a proud Vietnam Veteran, and enjoyed traveling the world any chance he could, however Charlotte, NC always called him back home. Cecil was an animal lover- English bulldogs were his favorite and he treated his dogs like they were his children. He loved his family more than anything in the world.

Cecil is survived by his wife Cindy Purser, his children, Melissa Honeycutt (Artie), Charles Purser (Melanie), Erin Watts (Jon), Christopher Purser, his grandchildren, Anna Honeycutt, Lindsey Purser (Zachary), Greyson Watts, his brothers, Jeff Purser (Susan), Stan Purser (Debbie), and Russell Purser. He is proceeded in death by his parents Henry Devon Purser and Ruth York Purser.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Cecil's name to either one of his favorite charitable organizations: Bullies 2 the Rescue Indian Trail or St. Jude's.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
