Cecil O. Soles went home to be with Jesus on March 16th, 2019. He attended Shady Brook Baptist Church, was a Veteran of the United States Army, an old-school mechanic and a NASCAR fan. He was also an avid gardener and was known as the "corn man" to his friends and neighbors because of his beautiful gardens. He was preceded in death by his wife Annie P. Soles, mother and father, Wade and Bessie Soles, brother-in-laws Clyde Wike and Bobby Hudson, and sister-in-law Janet Soles. He is survived by his wife and friend Carleen Nivens, son and daughter-in-law Wesley and Kim Soles, sister Verna Ree Hudson, brother Harry Lee Soles, sister-in-law Ella Wike, many grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a host of other family and friends, who will all miss him so much. Special thanks to nephews Rodney Wike and Terry Wike for being such great friends to him. Visitation with family and friends will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Funeral Services with funeral service and burial with military honors to follow at 2 p.m. with Ray Pennell officiating
