Chad McCurry,46, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on March 21, 2020. Although his time with us was short, he lived his life full of adventure. He traveled extensively as the first mate on Senator John Glenn's yacht. Chad was an avid Clemson Tigers and Carolina Panthers fan. He loved watching games with his family. Chad never hesitated to help a person in need and will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
Chad is survived by his parents, Jane & Gene McCurry; sister, Rene; brother, Mark (Tracy); and 6 nieces. Our lives are better because he was part of our story.
Donations can be made in Chad's memory to the Charlotte Rescue Mission (https://charlotterescuemission.org) to help others who need assistance and guidance as they grow and heal.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 27, 2020