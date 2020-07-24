1/1
Chandra Gale (Testman) Ogunrinde
1958 - 2020
Mrs. Chandra Gale Testman Ogunrinde, 62, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 , 12:00 PM, at Grier Funeral Service, 115 N. Cloudman St., Charlotte, NC. In lieu of Flowers please consider making contributions to: C.W. Kerry Scholarship Fund in Memory of Chandra Testman Ogunrinde, c/o Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28216. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Ogunrinde Family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Grier Funeral Service
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 696-2603
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 24, 2020
Sending our sincerest condolences to the family of Chandra Oginrunde, your kindness, smile, and laughter has left a forever place in our hearts and you will be sorely missed! Rest peacefully in your new heavenly home, love you forever!!
Joni Lucas and Janet Jalal
Friend
July 24, 2020
So saddened to hear of the passing of Ms. O. You were loved by many and you will be missed. Continued prayers to the family.
Tonia Hankins
Friend
July 24, 2020
Darrel Williams
