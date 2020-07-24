Mrs. Chandra Gale Testman Ogunrinde, 62, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 , 12:00 PM, at Grier Funeral Service, 115 N. Cloudman St., Charlotte, NC. In lieu of Flowers please consider making contributions to: C.W. Kerry Scholarship Fund in Memory of Chandra Testman Ogunrinde, c/o Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28216. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Ogunrinde Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 24, 2020.