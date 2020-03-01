Buckey passed away Feb 6th 2020 at home with his family by his side, daughters: Denise Walker and Suzie Walker, and his wife, Vickie Lee Walker. Buckey was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Frances Latour and Charles Albert Walker, Jr. Buckey played with the Harding High Rams for Dave Harris, then went on to win a full scholarship to The University of South Carolina where he played quarterback. Buckey went on to have successful career in the folding carton industry. Later he and the family opened up Summit Packaging. Retiring from that, he spent many years working for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas then became Chairman of the Shrine Bowl. Please send donations to the , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. P.S. Enderly Park Rams forever!
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2020