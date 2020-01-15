Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Albright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Bridges Albright LAKE WYLIE - Charles Bridges Albright died Jan. 9, 2020, at age 86. He was an extraordinary uncle and brother. In fact, if you're an uncle or aunt or sibling, please aspire to his example. Charles was born at home in Gastonia on a Friday the 13th in 1933 to Hettie and Homer Albright. He was their youngest. He had stunning blue eyes and a reserved, gentle disposition. When Charles was in grade school, his family moved to Dallas, where he grew into a lanky, affable teenager. He graduated from Dallas High School, which he recalled throughout his life as a wonderful adolescence because of his friends there. He went to work for Western Electric, then was drafted into the Air Force during the Korean conflict. In the service, he received training in repairing radios, which would guide his career. He served at bases in San Antonio, Texas; Belleville, Illinois; Brunswick, Maine; and Hokkaido, Japan. When he was honorably discharged, he returned to Western Electric. After nearly three decades working in Charlotte, he and five fellow retirees formed a prosperous company called Six "R" Communications. Charles helped install phone systems all over the United States and in the Caribbean and trained others in those skills. Charles retired a second time in 1985 and bought a new house next to a golf course in South Carolina. He was an avid and strong golfer, and he never said anything more dramatic than "mercy" when his shots missed the fairway. Charles excelled at the roles of brother and uncle. He acted rich with his four nieces and one nephew even though he wasn't. He took them on trips to theme parks, attended their high school games and picked them up when their cars broke down. He praised them, gave them a place to stay when times were tough and reassured them when they doubted themselves. He took care of his older sister, Myrtle Othell, as she aged, and he shared his home with his brother, Homer Titus, who died too young of a heart attack. Charles never bragged and never yelled. He listened more than he advised. He was the kind-faced guy who strangers would share their stories with in check-out lines. When confronted with an acute heart ailment, the normally agreeable Charles took a stand about his treatment. He wanted to die at home. And so he did with loved ones caring for him. A memorial service for Charles will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, in the chapel of Lutheran Chapel Church in Gastonia. His family will host a reception in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. His closest survivors, four nieces and a nephew, are Barbara Robinson and her husband Patrick of Gastonia; Miles Carpenter and wife Sharon of Bessemer City and their four children Charlene, Buddy, Christy and Matthew; Deborah Carpenter of Washington, D.C., Cheryl Carpenter of St. Petersburg, Fl., and Patricia Winemiller and husband Steve of Nokomis, Fl., and their two children, Sam and Mary. Donations to two churches are appreciated in memory of this very fine man and honorable veteran. Charles watched church on TV every Sunday. Please send donations to First Presbyterian Church, TV Ministry, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. He also felt blessed by the dedication of Pastor Michael Comer of Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 North New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.

