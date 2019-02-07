Dr. Charles Jarrett, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Born September 30, 1926 in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Dr. Ralph Franklin Jarrett and Rose McIntyre Jarrett. He grew up on Pembroke Ave., and many boyhood friends from those years remained through life. After graduating from McCallie Military School in Chattanooga in 1944, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War ll. Charles graduated from Davidson College and then Emory University School of Dentistry, where he made many other lifelong friends. In 1951, while in dental school, he married Laura Rogers Stroupe of Mt. Holly, NC.
Charles was a well-known dentist in Charlotte for more than forty years. He started his practice with his father in downtown Charlotte in the old Independence Building.
He was a member of Myers Park Baptist Church, where he served in many different capacities, including church deacon. He also was an active member of Civitan, and a member of the North Carolina Dental Association. After retiring he participated in a dental service trip to Peru which also allowed him to visit Machu Picchu, a place of great interest and fascination for Dr. Jarrett.
Charles enjoyed a good game of golf with his buddies in the BTL Club at Charlotte Country Club, model ship building, canoeing around the salt marsh at Pawley's Island, volleyball at the Y on Morehead and following Davidson Wildcat basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Baxley Jarrett; two sons, Charles Alex Jarrett Jr. (Diane Silcox) of Raleigh, Robert Mark Jarrett (Holly Waylett), of Charlotte; and four grandchildren, Daniel Jackson Jarrett, Kimberley Diane Jarrett, Robert Jacob Jarrett, Ashley Charlie Jarrett. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Marcia Baxley and step-grandson, Ryan Baxley Hewett of Durham.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Stroupe Jarrett and his sister, Nancy Sanders Wilds.
Charles will always be remembered for his gentle nature, wit, and generosity.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at noon on Saturday, February 9th at Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service. Private interment will take place at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
To honor his love for animals, especially those who needed a home, memorial gifts can be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte (www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2019