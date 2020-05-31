Charles (Chuck) Utesch, 90, passed away on May 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on November 9, 1929 in Bryant, South Dakota. He was the fourth child of the late William Christian and Bernice Scott Utesch. He is preceded in death by his three siblings and his wife of 40 years, Leslie Kellogg Utesch.
Born into a rural family just after the start of the Great Depression, Chuck was excluded from military service and had the good fortune to attend college at South Dakota State University and earn his engineering degree. He worked primarily on defense projects and was employed by Westinghouse Electric in Kansas City, where he met and married Leslie Minette Kellogg.
His career led him to multiple cities across the country, where he finally settled in Charlotte and retired after a 38 year career with Westinghouse.
Chuck was a long term member of Calvary Church where he served on various committees and was an Usher for many years; he was also a member of Christian Business Men's Committee (CBMC), a men's group leader of Bible Study Fellowship, and a member of Raintree Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and bridge player.
Chuck was a good father and enjoyed spending time with his kids. He was faithful and loving to Leslie until her passing, and then he searched 14 years until he found the second love of his life, Ann Scarborough, and at a young 80 years old, he married again.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Ann Scarborough Utesch; four children: Craig K. Utesch (Paulette) of Atlanta, GA; Barry C. Utesch (Victoria) of Greensboro, NC; Brenda U. Thompson (Donald) of Charlotte, NC and Scott Y. Utesch (Angie) of Waxhaw, NC; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
We can't say enough about the incredible care and compassion Chuck received from the staff of Southminster and the folks at Hospice.
Graveside services will be private for the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church or Southminster Retirement Charlotte.
www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.