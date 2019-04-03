Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Austin Jr.. View Sign

Charles Elevan Austin, Jr. HUNTERSVILLE - Charles Elevan Austin, Jr. passed away on March 27th, 2019, at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. Charles was the son of the late Charles Elevan Austin and Mildred Joanna Wise Austin, and brother to the late Joanna A. Nichols. Charles was a graduate of UNC Greensboro, receiving a Bachelor of Music in Organ Performance and Master of Music in Choral Conducting; and was a member of the American Guild of Organists. Charles most recently served as the Music Director and Organist at Plaza Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Aside from his musical talents, Charles was a very talented project manager, gifted artist, and always had a great sense of humor. In recent years, he particularly enjoyed painting and showcasing his work with the Catawba River Artisans. Charles will be greatly missed by his daughter, Allison Austin; son, Nathan Austin; granddaughter Lindsay Richardson; and his many nieces and nephews, along with their spouses and children. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 4th, at 11 a.m. at Plaza Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow.

Charles Elevan Austin, Jr. HUNTERSVILLE - Charles Elevan Austin, Jr. passed away on March 27th, 2019, at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. Charles was the son of the late Charles Elevan Austin and Mildred Joanna Wise Austin, and brother to the late Joanna A. Nichols. Charles was a graduate of UNC Greensboro, receiving a Bachelor of Music in Organ Performance and Master of Music in Choral Conducting; and was a member of the American Guild of Organists. Charles most recently served as the Music Director and Organist at Plaza Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Aside from his musical talents, Charles was a very talented project manager, gifted artist, and always had a great sense of humor. In recent years, he particularly enjoyed painting and showcasing his work with the Catawba River Artisans. Charles will be greatly missed by his daughter, Allison Austin; son, Nathan Austin; granddaughter Lindsay Richardson; and his many nieces and nephews, along with their spouses and children. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 4th, at 11 a.m. at Plaza Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close