Mr. Flynn peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019.
A son of the late Grady and Irene Flynn, Charlie was a graduate of Auburn University. He retired from Allstate after 34 years of service and was a longtime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Flynn; sons, John Flynn and wife, Beth, and David Flynn and wife, Beverly; and grandchildren, Alexia, Andrew and Erin.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:30 am Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Hearts and Hammers Ministry at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E. W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28215 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 31, 2019