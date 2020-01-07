Charles Edward Barefoot Jr. "Eddie" MATTHEWS - Charles Edward Barefoot Jr. (Eddie), passed away at the age of 65 on January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family in Matthews, NC. Eddie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathy Green Barefoot, of Matthews, NC; his son, Brandon (Leslie) of Morehead City, NC; his daughter, Ashley, of Washington, DC; his daughter Chelsea (Brad) of Arlington, VA; his grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Barefoot of Morehead City, NC and Camden Hughes of Arlington, VA; his mother, Betty Nealy Barefoot, of Raeford, NC; and his brother, Randall, of Raeford, NC. His is preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Barefoot of Raeford, NC. Eddie was born on June 25, 1954, in Laurinburg, NC and graduated from Hoke High School in 1972. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Politics. He worked in medical malpractice claims with St. Paul Insurance and CNA. Eddie was an active member of Matthews Presbyterian Church and held many leadership roles during his tenure. A memorial service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 3 pm at Matthews Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Luke Maybry of Matthews Presbyterian Church will officiate. The family will receive friends directly afterwards at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts are made to Novant Health Hospice at PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233 or Matthews Presbyterian Church at PO Box 97, Matthews, NC 28106.

