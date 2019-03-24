Charles Clifton "Rat" Lane (1937 - 2019)
Charles Clifton Lane "Rat", age 81, of Statesville, NC died March 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm in the Hankins and Whittington Chapel. For full obituary and to share online condolences please go to www.hankinsandwhittington.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2019
