Charles Drew Cole "Drew" MATTHEWS - Celebrating the life of Charles "Drew" Cole who was received into the care of Jesus Christ on D 12, 2019. Drew was born June 23, 1958, to the parents of Grady Cole, Jr. and Christine Cole in Asheville, NC. He grew up in Charlotte, NC and worked for several different HVAC companies after training from CPCC. He later served in the US Army as a Petroleum Specialist and after his discharge he worked for Douglas International Airport refueling aircraft. His later years were spent living in his own house in Matthews, NC. Drew is survived by his mother Christine, sisters Donna and Christy and brother Grady III. Drew had a loving and caring heart that will always be remembered by his family and friends whose lives he touched. We always love you Drew and our love will carry us to the day when we are reunited as family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020