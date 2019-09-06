Charles D. Collier, age 68, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Crescent, Oklahoma on September 6, 1950 to Marvin Gatewood Collier and Elizabeth Smith Collier. He was married for 49 years to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynda Moose Collier. He is survived by his wife, his two daughters, Christina Melinda Collier and Misty Collier Marlowe, his son-in-law, Jeremy Marlowe, and his soon-to-arrive grandson, Wyatt Charles Marlowe. He is also survived by his brother and one of his best friends, James Collier, and his sister, Beverly Moses. In addition to his immediate family, Charles had a large extended family and network of friends too numerous to mention each by name. He was retired from medical equipment sales and service for several years and spent most days with his wife, family, and friends, enjoying his retirement and always helping others. Charles was an extraordinary man who deeply affected everyone who was lucky enough to know him. His love for his family and friends manifested itself through tangible actions every day. He didn't just say he loved you-he showed it too. He was completely devoted to his wife and family, strong and unwavering in his beliefs and values, and so loving and compassionate.



Visitation services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 3362 N N.C. 16 Business Hwy., Denver, NC, 28037. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM at the same location. Burial services will take place immediately following the services at the Denver United Methodist Church, 3910 N N.C. Business Hwy., Denver, NC, 28037. While flowers sent to the funeral home would be greatly appreciated, to honor Charles please instead consider doing an act of kindness for another person and let them know how much they are loved.

