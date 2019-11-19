Charles Daniel "Dan" Trull, age 64, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2019.
Dan was born June 17, 1955 in Charlotte, NC and was a long time resident of the Mint Hill community. Dan was a dedicated family man and loved spending time with his three grandchildren. He was a skilled heavy equipment mechanic with a servant's heart and the owner of Precision Maintenance since 1989.
Dan is survived by his father, Brad Trull; wife of 45 years, Jenny Trull; son, Chris Trull and wife Tasha; daughter, Megan Dixon and husband Mason; grandchildren, Allison Trull, Nathan Trull and Cooper Dixon; brother-in-law, Johnny McGuirt; great uncle, Joel Trull and wife Peggy; cousin, Bonnie Kuhlmeyer and husband Dave; extended family and special friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Goldie Kennerly Trull.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org or to He's Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2019