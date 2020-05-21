Charles David Burton Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Charles David Burton, Sr. (79) died peacefully May 14, 2020. He was born November 25, 1940 to Oscar C. and Elizabeth G. Burton in Wilmington, NC. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann E. Burton; and son, Charles David Burton, Jr. He grew up in Bolivia, NC and graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1959. Dave and Ann married in 1962 and he graduated NCSU in 1964 in Engineering. In 1972, Dave joined Bank of America in Charlotte, retiring in 2004. After retiring, Dave and Ann returned to Brunswick County.

Dave was an avid saltwater fisherman and model airplane enthusiast. He enjoyed restoring cars, especially Austin Healeys, shot competitive Benchrest and Skeet, and traveling throughout the United States. Dave was motivating and practical with a razor-sharp humor. He was loved and admired by family and friends.

Dave is survived by daughter, Susan B. Dixon (John M. Dixon); sister, Rebecca B. Farmer; grandchildren Rachel, David and Michael Burton; Alex and Cara Dixon; and daughter-in-law, Susan D. Burton.

A Celebration of Dave's life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dave's honor to Coastal Conservation Association, ccanc.org, or charity of choice.

A full obituary can be seen at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved