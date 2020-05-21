Mr. Charles David Burton, Sr. (79) died peacefully May 14, 2020. He was born November 25, 1940 to Oscar C. and Elizabeth G. Burton in Wilmington, NC. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann E. Burton; and son, Charles David Burton, Jr. He grew up in Bolivia, NC and graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1959. Dave and Ann married in 1962 and he graduated NCSU in 1964 in Engineering. In 1972, Dave joined Bank of America in Charlotte, retiring in 2004. After retiring, Dave and Ann returned to Brunswick County.
Dave was an avid saltwater fisherman and model airplane enthusiast. He enjoyed restoring cars, especially Austin Healeys, shot competitive Benchrest and Skeet, and traveling throughout the United States. Dave was motivating and practical with a razor-sharp humor. He was loved and admired by family and friends.
Dave is survived by daughter, Susan B. Dixon (John M. Dixon); sister, Rebecca B. Farmer; grandchildren Rachel, David and Michael Burton; Alex and Cara Dixon; and daughter-in-law, Susan D. Burton.
A Celebration of Dave's life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dave's honor to Coastal Conservation Association, ccanc.org, or charity of choice.
A full obituary can be seen at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.