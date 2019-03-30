Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Gouyd. View Sign

Mr. Charles Edward Gouyd, of Charlotte, went to walk with God at 5:52 a.m. on March 27, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community at age 93.



Charles was born in Derby, NY on the shores of Lake Erie on October 6, 1925, the son of the late Alvin S. Gouyd and Gladys Matthews Gouyd.



Out of high school, Charles worked one year for the IRS to earn money for college, then graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. Charles was drafted into the Army and earned the rank of Sergeant. After serving in the Army, Charles attended Ohio State University, where he earned a Master's Degree in Human Relations. He then spent a year at Magill University in Canada to study with the leader of the Human Research and Relations department.



Charles worked for many years with National Gypsum Gold Bond as a Personnel and Safety Director of Human Resources at the plant level. In 1978, Charles and his family relocated to North Carolina with National Gypsum after having also worked in New York, Indiana and New Jersey.



In his retirement, Charles played a lot of golf and eventually took on the role of President of the Cedarwood Country Club, a role he held for five years.



After his wife of 58 years passed away from cancer, Charles moved to Southminster, where he was placed on the Volunteer Committee. In time, he took over the role of Committee Chairman, while he also served on other committees within the community.



Charlie, as he was more affectionately known, was extremely well liked and made friends wherever he went. He was dedicated to his family, taught them Christian values and was an active member of Providence United Methodist Church. He was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed watching a variety of sports, but especially loved playing golf. Charlie also enjoyed winter sports such as skiing and ice skating. When not golfing, Charlie busied himself with the Mens Sunday School group at his church and Trailblazers, the Gold Bond retiree community - Just to name a few.



He is survived by his children, Gregg Gouyd, Julie Brown (Terry Brown), and David Gouyd; grandchildren, Mike Brown (Julie), Steven Brown (Ashley), Alison Brown and Laura Brown, Matthew Gouyd, and Blake Gouyd; step granddaughter Melissa Rivera (Jose); great grandchildren Sarah Brown, Michael Brown, Liam Brown and Avery Brown, and niece Claudia Yak.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31 at McEwen Pineville Chapel from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (

10500 Park Road

Charlotte, NC 28210

