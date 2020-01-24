Charles Ernest Peitzman, 72, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on the 12th of January 2020 at Atrium Health Care - Main. Chuck, as he was affectionately known, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Carl Fredrick Peitzman and Eleanor Albers Peitzman. He served in the United States Navy and obtained his Master's degree in English from Clemson University. Chuck was a former journalist at newspapers in South Carolina, Arizona, and North Carolina as well as an educator with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. With his late wife, Donna Lee Davis Peitzman, he helped found and operate a shelter for homeless women and children in Phoenix. Survivors include five children, John Francis Peitzman, William Carl Peitzman, Anna Lee Peitzman, Clare Ellen Peitzman, and Grace Amelia Peitzman. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 25th of January 2020 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Service. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 24, 2020