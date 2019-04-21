Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Frederick "Chuck" Abernethy. View Sign

Charles Frederick Abernethy II, 52, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Chuck was born on November 8, 1966 in Spartanburg, SC, son of Margaret Judith Laney of Chapel Hill, NC and the late, Charles Frederick Abernethy. He was a graduate of UNCC and enjoyed a career in home furnishings sales. A former high school athlete, he loved all sports, particularly Carolina Tarheel basketball.



In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by two sons, Charles Grant Abernethy and Caleb John Abernethy, and two sisters, Kathryn Laney Abernethy and Anna Hampton Kelly.



Services will be private.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





