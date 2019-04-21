Charles Frederick "Chuck" Abernethy (1966 - 2019)
  • "My sincere condolences to the Abernethy family. May your..."
    - gc
  • "My deepest condolences for your loss. May you find comfort..."
  • "My heartfelt sadness for you and your family...."
  • "Great guy, he met everyone with a smile. My condolences to..."
    - Steven Bear
  • "Chuck was one of the most genuine people I've ever met.He..."
    - Christopher Perkins

Charles Frederick Abernethy II, 52, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Chuck was born on November 8, 1966 in Spartanburg, SC, son of Margaret Judith Laney of Chapel Hill, NC and the late, Charles Frederick Abernethy. He was a graduate of UNCC and enjoyed a career in home furnishings sales. A former high school athlete, he loved all sports, particularly Carolina Tarheel basketball.

In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by two sons, Charles Grant Abernethy and Caleb John Abernethy, and two sisters, Kathryn Laney Abernethy and Anna Hampton Kelly.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
