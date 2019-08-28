Charles Frederick Young, 59, of Boone, NC, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. Fred was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at 2:00PM, Thursday, August 29th at St. Johns Episcopal Church, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 205 Regency Executive Dr., Charlotte, NC 28217; or to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, 5411 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
