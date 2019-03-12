Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Graves Couch Jr.. View Sign

Charles Graves Couch, Jr., "Chuck," 81, passed away on March 10, 2019, at his home in the Southminster Retirement Community. He was born on Dec. 1, 1937, at St. Peter's Hospital in Charlotte, to the late Charles Graves Couch, Sr. and Louise Harry Couch.



Chuck grew up in Charlotte. After attending the newly formed Charlotte Country Day School, he went on to graduate in 1956 from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN. Truth be told, he always claimed much of his time there was spent walking laps around the football field with rifle in hand serving out one punishment or another. Chuck played basketball for Charlotte College before transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill's Radio/TV program where he served as manager for the student-run radio station. He continued his career in that field until returning to graduate school at UNC-Greensboro in the late '70s where he earned a PhD in Developmental Psychology. He taught at UNC-G before relocating home to Charlotte to teach at Queens College.



In his spare time, Chuck delighted in all things sports. He spent his childhood summers attending and working at Camp Arrowhead where he taught horseback riding. He coached Little League Baseball and youth soccer, played tennis and golf, and enjoyed watching his grandkids participate in their various activities. He was a member of the Sportsmen's Club and an original PSL owner for his beloved Carolina Panthers. A supporter of the arts and music, he loved movies, live theater and reading anything about history that he could get his hands on. Several years ago, he traded in his golf shoes for dance shoes and took great pleasure in the hours he and his wife, Linda, spent dancing at the Ballroom at Quail Hollow.



Perhaps Chuck's greatest joy came from spending time with Linda near the water. As Captain and First Mate on Lady Avalon, they enjoyed cruising up and down the Intracoastal Waterway with friends, sitting on the porch at their house on Seabrook Island watching the wildlife, and more recently, spending winter months in Naples and taking summer trips to Martha's Vineyard.



Chuck joked about being drawn to service at an early age when he dutifully collected aluminum foil (a.k.a. gum wrappers) for the war effort as a Junior Commando. His faith and service was always a centering presence in his life. Chuck sang in the First Presbyterian Charlotte Children's Choir and served as a Deacon and Treasurer at Clemmons Presbyterian, a member of the Toastmaster's Club, and a leader and trainer for the Contact Telephone Ministry. In 1974, Chuck joined the Episcopal Church where he was active as a Lay Reader, Chalice Bearer, Stephen Ministry leader, President of the Verger's Guild, participant in Habitat home builds, and member of the Vocare Men's Group. He served on several committees at the Church of the Holy Comforter including the Endowment Committee and the Rector Search Committee.



In his seven years at Southminster, he continued his passion for service as Chairman of the Religious Life Committee, as a Southminster Studies leader, as a volunteer for the homeless shelter, and as a member of the Life Enrichment Committee, the Drama Club, and the Men's Club.



Chuck is survived by his favorite doubles partner and wife of 45 years, Linda Longworth Couch; sons, Ashley Couch of Mesa, Arizona, Trip Couch (Tiffany) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kevin Couch of Winston-Salem; daughter, Kim Hanson (Greg) of Charlotte; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



The family would like to thank Drs. Dan Haggstrom and Scott Wait for their compassionate care and support as well as Chuck's devoted caregivers over the past several months: Rosanna Ellis, Dedeh Neufville, Agnes Inluban, and Shonda Clemons.



The funeral will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Comforter in Charlotte. The family will receive guests at a reception in Henry Hall immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Loaves and Fishes, 648 Griffith Road, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28217; Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247





