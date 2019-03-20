Mr. Charles Hall, Jr., 68, passed away on March 15, 2019. Services for Mr. Hall will be Thursday March 21, 2019 at King's Funeral Home Chapel, 4000 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte NC 28216. Visitation will be at 12:00pm; with funeral starting at 1:00pm. Services entrusted to King's Funeral Home (704) 394-2722.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Hall Jr..
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2019