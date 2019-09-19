Charles William Harris "Chuck" MONROE - Charles (Chuck) William Harris died suddenly at the age of 75 on August 18, 2019, at Novant Hospital Matthews, NC. He was born on June 18, 1944. He was the son of the late Troy and Anna Belle Harris of Mocksville, NC. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Kay Mullis Harris and siblings Bobby (Eve) Harris, Carolyn (Rex) Thompson and Libby Harris. He was survived by his son, Chadwick Harris of South Dakota and stepdaughter, Tracey Garrell (David) of Charlotte. He had two grandchildren, Jacob and Michael. Upon finishing high school, Chuck served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Afterwards, he became an optician for 25 years and then started a new career as a painter (CWH Painting). He was a faithful member of Grace Life Church of Pineville NC where he was active in several ministries and had a deep love for children. He served in the AWANA Children's Bible ministry for 10 years. The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 21, at 2 pm at Grace Life Church of Pineville. Memorials may be made to your local animal rescue and the children's ministry at Grace Life Church of Pineville.

