Charles Henry Bolick, Jr., 86, of Conover passed away August 14, 2020 peacefully at home. His passing will leave a huge void for those who loved him most, and he will be missed tremendously.
Along with his parents, Mildred Bost and Charles H. Bolick, Sr., Charles was preceded in death by his brother Ken and his sister Milly Shotts.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Cline Bolick; sons Tim Bolick and wife Elaine and David Bolick and wife Tracey of Hickory; grandchildren Jordan Howie and husband Tom of Simpsonville, SC, Jonathan Bolick and partner Kevin Fields of Brooklyn, NY, Flynn Bolick and Wade Bolick of Charleston, SC, and Carlie Bolick of Hickory; great-granddaughters Caroline and Cameron Howie; and sister Joy Cribb of Myrtle Beach, SC.
A Conover native, Charles attended Concordia Lutheran Church for 86 years where he served in many roles. He graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1952 and from Lenoir Rhyne College with a degree in business in 1956. After Charles married his high school sweetheart, he served for two years in the US Army at Fort Benning.
Charles was a true entrepreneur. During his lifetime, Charles started and sold several businesses in industries including clothing, restaurant, lighting and healthcare, but his true love was the furniture business. Charles was a well-known and respected leader in the furniture industry, serving on the Board of Directors of the American Furniture Manufacturers Association. One of his first furniture ventures was Taylorcraft in Taylorsville. Taylorcraft was purchased by Bassett in the late 1960s. Charles and his business partners started Alexvale Furniture in 1975 and sold the company to La-Z-Boy Furniture in 1999. Since that time, he has been semi-retired but he has remained extremely active.
During his life, Charles travelled extensively throughout Asia, especially the Philippines where he was recognized for his civic accomplishments. Charles was also active in his local community, serving on many boards, and was recently awarded the key to the city of Conover.
Charles will be remembered for his leadership, sense of humor, and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was never at a loss for words. Charles was a dedicated family man and extremely proud of the accomplishments of his sons in the furniture business. He loved the Western states and made many trips to the wilderness of Wyoming and Montana with his sons and grandsons as they came of age. His favorite hobbies were going to the YMCA and playing golf, tennis and racquetball. Charles was also a big fan of pickleball and was instrumental in bringing the game and courts to the area.
Because of the health concerns that challenge us at this time, the family has chosen to delay a public service. A private service will be held for the family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family would invite memorials in his honor to Concordia Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran School, 216 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613, and Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, 1104 Conover Blvd E., Conover, NC 28613.
