Charles Jackson Stuart (Jack), 78, died June 2, 2020 at his home in Ft. Mill, SC. A private family celebration of Jack's life will take place at a later date. Born in South Bend, Indiana, Jack was the son of Carmon J. and Elsie Pegram Stuart. He spent his early years in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he graduated from Reynolds High School and Wake Forest University. Jack served in the U. S. Army and was stationed in South Korea and Germany, where he continued to live for several years following his time in the service. He was employed in several cities in North Carolina and retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Department in 2005. Jack loved to read and was a collector of books. He enjoyed the company of his cat and the many bluebirds that nested in his bluebird box. Born on Valentine's Day, Jack was a kind and sensitive person and he loved to talk to people. Surviving are his brother, David Stuart of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., his sister, Lee Anne Stiffler (Gary) of Winston-Salem, N.C., his nephew, Eric Stuart and his niece, Kelly Stuart, two cousins, Dallas Brown (Jackie) and Carol Cone (Bill). Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
