A true gentleman and member of "The Greatest Generation", Charles Jordan Dulin passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 102 and as a resident of Sharon Towers. The son of Ramsey W. Dulin and Lucille Dulin, Jordan was born February 8, 1918 in Tulsa, OK, and moved with his family to Charlotte in 1920, where he resided until his death. He was predeceased by his parents, Fran, his beloved wife of 68 years, and his six brothers and sisters.
Jordan graduated from Central High School in 1934. As a young man he was the Junior NC and SC State Tennis Champion. In 1938 he graduated from NC State with high honors where he continued his interest in tennis as Captain of the team. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and the scholastic fraternity, Phi Kappa Phi.
In 1941, he was called to duty as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Corp. He served four years as Intelligence Officer and Executive Officer of a heavy bombing squadron of the 30th Bomb Group, 7th Air Force with combat duty in Saipan, Marianas Islands, and the Pacific Theater. He was awarded the Bronze Star, and honorably discharged as a Major and went on to become a Lieutenant Colonel in the U S Air Force Reserves.
Following ten years with Imperial Chemical Industries, he joined Southern Dyestuffs Co. (SODYECO) as Sales Manager. The company later became a division of Lockheed Martin and he was named President of the division in 1973. He held this position until his retirement in 1983. He enjoyed his work immensely.
He joined Myers Park United Methodist Church in 1930, at the age of 12 and had a long and abiding love of the church. Over the years he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the Administrative Board, the Finance Committee, and in many other capacities. He and Fran were dedicated to the Fellowship Sunday School Class, which they joined in 1954.
In the mid- seventies, he and several others raised seed money to fund the establishment of Hospice in Charlotte. He served as a Member of the Board 1981-1987. In his retirement, he served on the Board of The Children's Home in Winston-Salem for six years. He strongly believed that, "Providing a safe harbor, care, and guidance for abused and 'lost' children who otherwise would have no chance for a decent life, should be a high priority mission."
Jordan was a man of great integrity, never cutting corners to achieve, and honest beyond measure. He had a wry and intelligent wit which his friends and loved ones so enjoyed. He was an avid golfer and served on the boards of Myers Park Country Club and Blowing Rock Country Club. He also served as President of the Tar Heel State Seniors Golf Association. He and Fran also enjoyed traveling extensively.
He is survived by his 4 children: Jan Dulin Sullivan (Jack), Lucy Bryn Dulin, Martha Dulin Burtis (John), and Charles Jordan Dulin, Jr. (Susan), all of Charlotte. His 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 28 loving nieces and nephews gave him great pleasure.
He loved nothing more than spending time with them. The family is grateful to have many cherished memories of over 30 summers in Blowing Rock and family reunions at the beach. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Fody Brock Dulin, and Lucie Baxter Dulin.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his dedicated caregivers at Sharon Towers, especially Richard Toson as well as many others.
A family memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children's Home, 1001 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104-3200; Sharon Towers Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210; The Walter Ball Endowment Fund at Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207, or a charity that may remind you of him.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.