Charles K. Fee age of 68 of 505 Bynum Avenue, Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Fannie Jackson Fee and John Robinson in Rock Hill, SC. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park at Hollis Lake. Services Entrusted to Parker Funeral Home