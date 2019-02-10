Mr. Charles "Chuck" King Bibby, 88, passed away Friday, February 08, 2019 at St. Andrews Living Center.
Chuck's memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Lynn Keel. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Fellowship House.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 10, 2019