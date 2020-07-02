1/1
Charles L. Hodgin
2020 - 2020
Charles L. Hodgin, 77, of Monroe passed away on June 29, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1943, the son of the late Mary Magdaline Smith and Reece Hodgin of Ramseur, NC. Charles graduated from Ramseur High School and Kings College. He retired from Crowder Construction in 2008. Charles loved sports and the outdoors, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be loved and missed forever. Surviving is his wife, Emma S. Hodgin. He had three children: Charles L. Hodgin, Jr. of Greensboro, NC; Cindy Keenun (deceased) and Daniel C. Hodgin of Fort Mill; two step children Lisa M. Renfro of Monroe, NC; Christopher Ledford of Indian Land, SC; and seven grandchildren. A private service for family will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
