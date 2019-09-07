Charles "Larry" Owensby, 81, passed away September 3, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born April 12, 1938 in Cherokee County, SC a son of the late Russell and Clara Hampton Owensby.
Larry served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard of North Carolina. He retired from the U.S. Post Office as an Express Mail clerk. He loved his country, loved to fish and loved his family.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Stewart Owensby of McAdenville; sons Ron Owensby and wife Sue of Belmont and Patrick Owensby and wife Amanda of Huntersville; grandchildren Connor, Cameron, Collin, Samantha and Reese Owensby and brother Mike Owensby and his wife Brenda of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30pm, Sunday, September 8, at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, September 9, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Road, Salisbury, NC.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Owensby family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 7, 2019