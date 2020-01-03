Charles Lee Snuggs, "C.L." 96, of Concord, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
C.L. was a Navy WWII veteran and was active in the Shriners for 50 years. He attended The Harrisburg Presbyterian Church for most of his life.
The family will receive friends from 11-12pm, Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg, NC. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation with Pastor Tim Bostick officiating. Burial will be in Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Laura Snuggs; daughter, Rebecca Able; son, Lee Snuggs; step-daughters, Barbara Wise, Sandra Sampson, and Lynn Walker; Stepsons, Bruce Seagrave, and Steve Goodnight.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners of Mecklenburg County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Snuggs family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020