Charles Leroy Guess Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Leroy Guess Jr..

Mr. Charles Leroy Guess, Jr., 70 of Charlotte, passed away on February 28, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery, Salisbury. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.