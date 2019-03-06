Mr. Charles Leroy Guess, Jr., 70 of Charlotte, passed away on February 28, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery, Salisbury. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019