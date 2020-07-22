Rev. Charles Ligon Evans died peacefully in his sleep on July 15th after several weeks of declining health. He was born on April 30, 1941 to Ernest William Evans and Elsie Ligon Evans of Iva, South Carolina. Growing up in the small robust town of Iva offered him the advantages of close connections with family and friends. He would work weekends and summers at Iva Drug Company with his grandfather and father who were pharmacist owners. After graduating from Crescent High School with honors, he attended Davidson College. He subsequently graduated with a double major from Erskine College. After college, Rev. Evans embarked on what would be a life of service to others when he spent the next three years teaching missionary children in the Democratic Republic of Congo Africa. After this initial 3 years, he returned to graduate school and obtained a master degree in Christian education an also attended Columbia seminary earning his master of Divinity degree.It wasn't too long though that his devotion to helping the poor led him back to the Democratic Republic of the Congo where he served for years in central Congo with the Presbyterian Mission. Through his devoted work, many Congolese students were able to attend college, some even in the United States. His devotion to helping the poor extended the world over however, as Rev. Evans also completed years of mission service in Uganda, Japan and Tajikistan. Rev. Evans then returned home to focus on helping those in need there, where he served small congregations throughout North and South Carolina, spreading the message of his faith.Rev. Evans was preceded in death by his parents and also his sister Elaine Evans. He is survived by his brothers, Craig and his wife, Sandra of Charlotte and John Denny Evans of Due West, SC plus many nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, his memory is cherished by those worldwide he devoted his life to help, including numerous foreign students in the United States who owe their current status directly to Rev. Evans' life long efforts and assistance.In view of the current COVID 19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held by his family. Those wishing to remember Charles may send memorials to Good Hope Presbyterian Church. P.O. Box 396 Iva, SC 29655 or Congo Mission General Support(#E864116), Presbyterian Church(USA), P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700.