Charles M. East, Jr. of Charlotte, 93, died February 28, 2020 at Carriage Club. He was born September 16, 1926 in Princeton, IN to the late Charles M. East, Sr. and Mona Corbin East. Charlie graduated from New Albany High School in 1944 and the University of Omaha in 1964.
COL East was an Airborne Infantry Officer and veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He spent his formative years in airborne units, in Japan, in Alaska, in Europe and in covert assignments in Sub-Saharan Africa plus the Middle East. He graduated from the Infantry Officer Candidate School, the Armor Advanced Course, the Command and General Staff College, the Army War College and the Canadian National Defence College. His decorations include three Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars, two Combat Infantryman's Badges, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Pathfinder Badge as well as numerous campaign ribbons.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Helen Hittner East; and his four older sisters.
He is survived by his brother, John V. East of Louisville, KY; his sisters-in-law, Zoe W. Hittner of Dayton, OH and Joyce H. Godeke (Harold) of Evansville, IN; his sons, Charles "Jerry" M. East, III (Susie) of Charlotte and Robert "Bob" J. East (Veronica) of Roy, WA; his grandchildren, Charles "Chip" M. East IV (Allissa) of New York City, Catherine E. Austin (Christopher) and the Rev. Caroline W. East (both of Charlotte), and Blaise M. East of Roy, WA; his great-grandchildren, Whitney Austin, Mary Evans Austin and John Berardi all of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be conducted in the Chapel at Covenant Presbyterian Church with inurnment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Memorials in Charlie's honor can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2020