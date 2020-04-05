Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Michael "Mike" Fulenwider. View Sign Service Information Sossoman Funeral Home 1011 South Sterling Street Morganton , NC 28655 (828)-437-3211 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Michael "Mike" Fulenwider, 72, of Morganton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Georgia on September 11, 1947, he was the son of Helen Wright Fulenwider Patton and the late Judge Verbon Fulenwider.



Mike was owner and CEO of Fulenwider Enterprises, a franchisee of KFC and Taco Bell with 108 restaurants in seven states. Mike (also known as "Big Mike" by his company) loved telling the story of how he got started in the KFC business as a fry cook at his father's KFC in 1965. Mike always considered everyone in his company as family and enjoyed talking with employees, one at a time, when he visited restaurants. He delighted in helping others reach their full potential and enjoyed giving people opportunities to grow professionally and personally. Mike had many passions: education, entrepreneurship, running, photography, music, planting flowers (he loved tulips), driving cars, and following Formula 1 racing. Valuing honesty, hard work and integrity above all, he truly was a force of nature. Furthermore, Mike was not afraid to take risks and made his own way through hard work, all the while helping many others along the way.



Mike had a vison to improve the future of Morganton by giving back to the community. He expressed that vision through serving on multiple boards at the local and state levels, including Grace Hospital and our Governor's board. Mike also took the time to meet with local entrepreneurs as they started a business or needed assistance with running their own operations.



By his friends and colleagues, Mike will be remembered for his humor and ability to make others laugh.



In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife, Joella Breeden Fulenwider; son, Michael Fulenwider and wife, Jen; daughters, Elle Fulenwider Engstrom and husband, Eric, and Virginia Fulenwider Edwards and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Hannah Fulenwider, Charlotte Fulenwider, Michael Fulenwider, Sara Frances Engstrom, and Olivia Fulenwider; brother, Russ Fulenwider; and sister, Judy Buchly and husband, Bill.



A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morganton's Downtown Development Association/Small Business Development, P.O. Box 3448 Morganton, NC 28680.



soman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

Charles Michael "Mike" Fulenwider, 72, of Morganton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Georgia on September 11, 1947, he was the son of Helen Wright Fulenwider Patton and the late Judge Verbon Fulenwider.Mike was owner and CEO of Fulenwider Enterprises, a franchisee of KFC and Taco Bell with 108 restaurants in seven states. Mike (also known as "Big Mike" by his company) loved telling the story of how he got started in the KFC business as a fry cook at his father's KFC in 1965. Mike always considered everyone in his company as family and enjoyed talking with employees, one at a time, when he visited restaurants. He delighted in helping others reach their full potential and enjoyed giving people opportunities to grow professionally and personally. Mike had many passions: education, entrepreneurship, running, photography, music, planting flowers (he loved tulips), driving cars, and following Formula 1 racing. Valuing honesty, hard work and integrity above all, he truly was a force of nature. Furthermore, Mike was not afraid to take risks and made his own way through hard work, all the while helping many others along the way.Mike had a vison to improve the future of Morganton by giving back to the community. He expressed that vision through serving on multiple boards at the local and state levels, including Grace Hospital and our Governor's board. Mike also took the time to meet with local entrepreneurs as they started a business or needed assistance with running their own operations.By his friends and colleagues, Mike will be remembered for his humor and ability to make others laugh.In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife, Joella Breeden Fulenwider; son, Michael Fulenwider and wife, Jen; daughters, Elle Fulenwider Engstrom and husband, Eric, and Virginia Fulenwider Edwards and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Hannah Fulenwider, Charlotte Fulenwider, Michael Fulenwider, Sara Frances Engstrom, and Olivia Fulenwider; brother, Russ Fulenwider; and sister, Judy Buchly and husband, Bill.A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morganton's Downtown Development Association/Small Business Development, P.O. Box 3448 Morganton, NC 28680.soman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' /> "); }()); somanfh.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www. somanfh.com. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.