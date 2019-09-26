Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Miller Carson. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Miller Carson, 80, left this world to join his heavenly father on Sept. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 30, 1939, at Presbyterian Hospital, Charlie was a proud lifelong Charlottean and a true Southern gentleman. He was a student at Eastover Elementary, Myers Park Junior High and McCallie Boys School before attending University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Georgia. Charlie then joined his father's real estate firm, Carson Realty - one of the oldest commercial real estate firms in the state, founded in 1922. He was a proud member of Charlotte Country Club and the East Charlotte Rotary and found great joy in trout fishing and hunting at the Grouse Hilton in the North Carolina mountains and at Edisto Beach in South Carolina.



Charlie is predeceased by his first wife, Barbara King Carson, and his brothers, Jim Carson and John Carson. He is survived by his wife, Marion Philpott Carson; his daughters, Virginia Carson Cobb (Roger) and Ann Carson Shea (Gil), and son Charles Miller Carson Jr. (Elizabeth); and his beloved grandchildren, Ann Mills and CeCe Cobb; Carson, Gibby and Virginia Shea; and Charles and Sarah Campbell Carson.



The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to James Williams, nurses, physicians and staff at Hallmark Care and Novant Health Hospice. A service to honor Charlie's life will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the TV Ministry at First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 and Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012.



Charles Miller Carson, 80, left this world to join his heavenly father on Sept. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 30, 1939, at Presbyterian Hospital, Charlie was a proud lifelong Charlottean and a true Southern gentleman. He was a student at Eastover Elementary, Myers Park Junior High and McCallie Boys School before attending University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Georgia. Charlie then joined his father's real estate firm, Carson Realty - one of the oldest commercial real estate firms in the state, founded in 1922. He was a proud member of Charlotte Country Club and the East Charlotte Rotary and found great joy in trout fishing and hunting at the Grouse Hilton in the North Carolina mountains and at Edisto Beach in South Carolina.Charlie is predeceased by his first wife, Barbara King Carson, and his brothers, Jim Carson and John Carson. He is survived by his wife, Marion Philpott Carson; his daughters, Virginia Carson Cobb (Roger) and Ann Carson Shea (Gil), and son Charles Miller Carson Jr. (Elizabeth); and his beloved grandchildren, Ann Mills and CeCe Cobb; Carson, Gibby and Virginia Shea; and Charles and Sarah Campbell Carson.The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to James Williams, nurses, physicians and staff at Hallmark Care and Novant Health Hospice. A service to honor Charlie's life will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the TV Ministry at First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 and Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012.

