Charles Olin "C.O." Tilson, Jr. 89 of Huntersville died September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 13, 1930 in Mecklenburg County to the late Charles and Grace Tilson. C.O. was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Long Creek Masonic Lodge and served in the US Army. Mr. Tilson retired from Duke Energy. He loved to farm and was quick to tell you how to grow the best tomato!
Survivors include his wife Lady W. Tilson; son, Robert Tilson of Mooresville; daughters, Lady McConnell and husband Jimmy of Sherrill's Ford and Melanie Tilson of Apex, NC; siblings, Judy Christopher (Phillip), Nancy Edwards, Shirley Hilton and Hannah O'Neal (Phillip).
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 10500 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersvillle, NC 28078 or Hospice of Charlotte, PO Box, 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 28 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
