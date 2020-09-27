1/1
Charles Olin Tilson Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Olin "C.O." Tilson, Jr. 89 of Huntersville died September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 13, 1930 in Mecklenburg County to the late Charles and Grace Tilson. C.O. was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Long Creek Masonic Lodge and served in the US Army. Mr. Tilson retired from Duke Energy. He loved to farm and was quick to tell you how to grow the best tomato!

Survivors include his wife Lady W. Tilson; son, Robert Tilson of Mooresville; daughters, Lady McConnell and husband Jimmy of Sherrill's Ford and Melanie Tilson of Apex, NC; siblings, Judy Christopher (Phillip), Nancy Edwards, Shirley Hilton and Hannah O'Neal (Phillip).

Memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 10500 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersvillle, NC 28078 or Hospice of Charlotte, PO Box, 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 28 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved