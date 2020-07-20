1/1
Charles Patrick "Pat" McKissick
1966 - 2020
Charles Patrick McKissick, 54, Matthews, most commonly known as Pat, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. He was born on January 20, 1966 in Charlotte to Charles McKissick and Connie McManus.

Pat was born in Charlotte and moved around some as a child. He went on to achieve his Bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas. He married the love of his life, Sara Willis McKissick, in 1989 in Topeka, Kansas and shared the last 30 years with her. They have two beautiful daughters, Caroline and Lilly, who were their father's pride and joy. The way Pat intentionally loved his family, friends and the Lord are memories that all who loved him will cherish.

His 30 year career at Insulating Services, Inc. included Manager of IT and Materials departments and he served as a director and Corporate Secretary. Pat loved to take daytrips to historical places and he enjoyed visiting museums, being outside and boating. He was an active member at Christ Covenant Church for 24 years.

In addition to his wife Sara and daughters Caroline and Lilly, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father Charles McKissick (Mary) and his mother Connie McManus, step father Rick McManus, sisters Cheryl Jakob (David); Amy Reamy (Mike); Sarah McManus; brothers Casey McKissick (Amanda); and Stephen McManus (Erika).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to. https://curehht-mckissick.funraise.org/ Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com

Due to COVID - there will not be a visitation before or following the service. We ask everyone to please practice social distancing.

Live streaming is available at:

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/438715807 OR https://vimeo.com/christcovenantchurch

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/christcovenantpres

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristCovenantChurchPCA/



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
