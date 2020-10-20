1/1
Charles R. Crawford
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Royal Crawford, "Chuck" 84, of Huntersville died October 18, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1936 in Mecklenburg County to the late Clifford and Virginia Crawford. Chuck grew up in Derita and owned Crawford Well Drilling. He was a member of Oak Grove U.M.C. and was also very involved at Northdale Baptist Church. His earlyy years were spent at Derita Baptist Church where his family were Charter Members.. Chuck was a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School where he played football. He served in the Air National Guard and was a member of Masonic Lodge #715. Chuck never met a stranger and loved his mornings with the Hardee's group. He is preceded in death by his first wife Betty. He is survived by his wife Marguerite Hedrick Mumpower Crawford; sister, Miriam Dye (Don) of Charlotte and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove U.M.C. The funeral service will be held at James Funeral Home Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 with visitation 10-11 prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Burial
Forest Lawn West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved