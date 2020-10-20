Charles Royal Crawford, "Chuck" 84, of Huntersville died October 18, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1936 in Mecklenburg County to the late Clifford and Virginia Crawford. Chuck grew up in Derita and owned Crawford Well Drilling. He was a member of Oak Grove U.M.C. and was also very involved at Northdale Baptist Church. His earlyy years were spent at Derita Baptist Church where his family were Charter Members.. Chuck was a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School where he played football. He served in the Air National Guard and was a member of Masonic Lodge #715. Chuck never met a stranger and loved his mornings with the Hardee's group. He is preceded in death by his first wife Betty. He is survived by his wife Marguerite Hedrick Mumpower Crawford; sister, Miriam Dye (Don) of Charlotte and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove U.M.C. The funeral service will be held at James Funeral Home Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 with visitation 10-11 prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com