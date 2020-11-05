1/
Charles R. Moore III
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Moore, III
May 15, 1951 - October 31, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mr. Charles R. "Charlie" Moore, III, age 69, left this life and headed off on the next great adventure as promised in the Scriptures on October 31st, 2020. Born on May 15th, 1951, he was the son of the late Charles R. Moore, Jr. and the late Edna Walter Moore. Charlie was a public servant, becoming a volunteer firefighter in 1968, and continued to serve in that capacity until his death. In 1971 he became one of the first Emergency Medical Technicians in Mecklenburg County and was later one of the first EMTs certified by the state in 1972.
Charlie worked for Charlotte Ambulance Service, and with EMS and the rescue & fire departments in Catawba and Lincoln Counties, and was an EMT class coordinator and instructor. He was employed by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department as a deputy Sheriff before returning to Charlotte to begin a career with the Charlotte Fire Department while also serving the Newell Volunteer Fire Department. He founded the Charlotte department's Photography Unit and retired in 2001 as a shift supervisor in the Communications Division. Following his retirement, Charlie worked with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office as well as the Matthews Fire Department and CMS Transportation.
Charlie is survived by his children, Amanda E. Moore, Daniel R. Moore, and Kathryn M. Poole, all of Charlotte; his sister, Elizabeth M. Weir of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Alex, Bailey, and Adam; and several nieces and nephews. Charlie's family will host a visitation to celebrate his life from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 8th at The Palmer Building located at 2601 E. 7th St. in Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the FDNY Foundation at FDNYFoundation.org or The Humane Society of Charlotte. Charlie and his family are being serviced by Carolina Mortuary Services and Cremation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Palmer Building
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Mortuary Service & Cremation
1903 Sharon Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 563-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 3, 2020
Charlie was in part responsible for me in getting into the business we both loved. He taught me my first ARC courses and worked as I did in emergency communications. He was also a great photographer. He will be missed.
Rick O&#8217;Brien
Coworker
November 3, 2020
My sympathies to the family. Mr. Moore was a good man and I know you all will miss him
Connie Wood
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved