Charles R. Moore, III
May 15, 1951 - October 31, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mr. Charles R. "Charlie" Moore, III, age 69, left this life and headed off on the next great adventure as promised in the Scriptures on October 31st, 2020. Born on May 15th, 1951, he was the son of the late Charles R. Moore, Jr. and the late Edna Walter Moore. Charlie was a public servant, becoming a volunteer firefighter in 1968, and continued to serve in that capacity until his death. In 1971 he became one of the first Emergency Medical Technicians in Mecklenburg County and was later one of the first EMTs certified by the state in 1972.
Charlie worked for Charlotte Ambulance Service, and with EMS and the rescue & fire departments in Catawba and Lincoln Counties, and was an EMT class coordinator and instructor. He was employed by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department as a deputy Sheriff before returning to Charlotte to begin a career with the Charlotte Fire Department while also serving the Newell Volunteer Fire Department. He founded the Charlotte department's Photography Unit and retired in 2001 as a shift supervisor in the Communications Division. Following his retirement, Charlie worked with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office as well as the Matthews Fire Department and CMS Transportation.
Charlie is survived by his children, Amanda E. Moore, Daniel R. Moore, and Kathryn M. Poole, all of Charlotte; his sister, Elizabeth M. Weir of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Alex, Bailey, and Adam; and several nieces and nephews. Charlie's family will host a visitation to celebrate his life from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 8th at The Palmer Building located at 2601 E. 7th St. in Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the FDNY Foundation at FDNYFoundation.org
or The Humane Society of Charlotte. Charlie and his family are being serviced by Carolina Mortuary Services and Cremation.