Charles R. Wingate Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Wingate Jr., 68, of Charlotte, passed away June 22, 2020 in his home. Born February 2, 1952 in Charlotte, he was the son of Charles R. and Pauline (Linker) Wingate Sr.

A graduate of Harding High School, CR was employed with his father for numerous years at Wingate Plumbing.

An avid Carolina Panthers fan, CR enjoyed visiting flea markets and the beach.

Survivors include his sisters, Skeet Wingate and Darlene (Don) Chase; several special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Wingate and life-long partner, Debbie Huffman.

Graveside Service 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Humane Society of Charlotte. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved