Charles R. Wingate Jr., 68, of Charlotte, passed away June 22, 2020 in his home. Born February 2, 1952 in Charlotte, he was the son of Charles R. and Pauline (Linker) Wingate Sr.
A graduate of Harding High School, CR was employed with his father for numerous years at Wingate Plumbing.
An avid Carolina Panthers fan, CR enjoyed visiting flea markets and the beach.
Survivors include his sisters, Skeet Wingate and Darlene (Don) Chase; several special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Wingate and life-long partner, Debbie Huffman.
Graveside Service 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Humane Society of Charlotte. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.