Charles (Charlie) Robert Winter, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Charlotte. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life at a later date. Charlie is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Kimberly Tatsis and husband, Paul and Christopher Winter; granddaughter, Sophia Tatsis.
To view the full obituary visit www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020