Charles (Charlie) Robert Winter, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Charlotte. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life at a later date. Charlie is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Kimberly Tatsis and husband, Paul and Christopher Winter; granddaughter, Sophia Tatsis.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020
