Charles "Chuck" Saldarini died peacefully on December 15th, 2019, with his devoted wife, children and extended family by his side. He was 76. Born in Troy, New York, he was the son of Oswald and Angela Saldarini. He was retired from a twenty-six year banking career with First Union and a short time as President of Muzak, Inc. He is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Patti; three children, Ross Joseph Saldarini and wife, Joe-Anne, Dorothy Lynn Duda and husband, Matt, Katherine Angela Barron, and husband, Walt; one brother, Ronald John Saldarini; and six grandchildren, Katlyn, Denilson, Lula, Daisy, Ruby and Dot. The family will receive friends in the Harris Town room at Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday December, 21st from 10a.m. until 12p.m. To view the full, colorful obituary and offer online condolences, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/chuck-saldarini/obituary/ In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to one of the following non-profits: The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, The GoJenGo Foundation, and .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 20, 2019