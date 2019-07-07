Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ulysses Hayes. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Indian Trail Chapel 4431 Old Monroe Rd Indian Trail , NC 28079 (704)-821-2960 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Hayes died July 4 on his 86th birthday at Sharon Towers.



Charlie was born in Benton Center, NY, on July 4, 1933, son of the late Charles Ulysses Hayes Sr. and Vlasta Soucek Hayes. He was preceded in death by a son Charles Hayes III and a sister, Shirley De Boer.



Charles graduated from Penn Yan Academy, in Penn Yan, NY in 1951. He served in the US Army. He graduated from Alfred State College, Alfred, NY in 1959. He was an Engineer for IBM Corporation, in Endicott, NY and Charlotte, NC retiring after 32 years. Charlie was a member of Avondale Presbyterian Church.



Charles's enjoyed painting watercolor and oil--landscapes and seascapes. He liked playing pool with his friends at Sharon Towers. With his wife, Roberta, he enjoyed frequent trips to the South Carolina coast and the North Carolina mountains as well as travels in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.



He is survived by his beloved wife Roberta Lail Hayes; children, Laurie Hill, David Hayes (Paige), Robert Emery (Pamela), Elizabeth Eyer (John); brothers, Norman Hayes (Diane) and James Hayes (Gail); grandchildren. Crystal Gregory (Tim), Christopher and Matthew Hill, Isabella and Matthew Hayes, Christopher Emery (Patricia); Steven Emery (Brandy); Joseph Emery, Jozsef Eyer, Gabrielle Eyer; Great-grandchildren, Elise Jones, Hunter Charles Gregory, Samuel, Nathan and Isaac Emery.



A reception for Charlie will be held at Sharon Towers on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Harris Towne Center at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Avondale Presbyterian Church or Sharon Towers Resident Assistance Fund.



