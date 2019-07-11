Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Vincent Critchfield. View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Memorial service 11:00 AM St Peters by the Lake Episcopal Church Denver , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Vincent Critchfield, 91, passed away July 7, 2019 in Huntersville, NC. He was born June 26, 1928 in Fairmont, WV, the son of Charles Sutton and Kathleen Poore Critchfield. "CV" as he was known to his grandchildren, lived a full and active life as a husband, father, grandfather, attorney, sports fan and a person interested in all facets of life. He graduated in 1946 from Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio; West Virginia University (1950) with a business degree and WVU College of Law in 1953. CV began practicing law that same year in Fairmont, WV. and continued until he retired in 1991 from the firm of Furbee, Amos, Webb and Critchfield. CV and Maxine retired to Surfside Beach, SC that year where he was near the ocean and then to Huntersville in 2000 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. His interests were wide and varied. He played tennis into his 80's, enjoyed painting, fishing, all sports, cards, and all things associated with West Virginia University. He followed WVU sports with a passion missing only one or two home football games between his freshman year and his move to South Carolina. Above all was his devotion and generosity to his family . He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine. Son Charles L. Critchfield (Pamela); daughters Rebecca Kathleen Critchfield, Carol Critchfield Smith (Timothy) and Elizabeth Critchfield Dotts (Bernard). Grandchildren are "Katie" Mehle (Jesse); Anne Smith Calder (Jonathan); Charles Nathaniel Critchfield; Caroline Sutton Smith (Brandon Williams); Sutton James Smith (Margaret); Patrick Thomas Dotts and Clare Marie Dotts. Great-grandchildren are: Jackson Charles Mehle, Oliver Charles Smith, Kathleen Marie Mehle, Maisie Adele Smith and Hunter James Calder. A local memorial service will be held at St Peters by the Lake Episcopal Church in Denver, NC, Saturday July 13 at 11 am. A reception will follow the service at the church. A memorial service is planned at Christ Episcopal Church in Fairmont, WV in August. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 11, 2019

