Charles W. "Bill" Shubert, 80, joined his Heavenly Father on April 2, 2019, "the day it snowed" at CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born January 18, 1939, in Gaston County, to the Late Frank and Kathleen Shubert. He graduated in 1957 from Bessemer City High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S.



Bill met and married his loving wife, Pamela, in 1966. They resided in the Steele Creek community of Charlotte until moving to Belmont in 2014. He was a devoted member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon and on various committees. Bill retired in 1988 from Stewart-Warner, Alemite Lubrication Company after almost 30 years as a sales rep. When the Hornets NBA team came to town he worked at the Charlotte Coliseum until its operation moved to what is now Spectrum Arena.



Bill loved to be outside; he loved fishing, hunting and cutting wood. He was unique; he never met a stranger; he was kind, funny and very generous. He will truly be missed by so many.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Steele Creek Presbyterian, 7407 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28217, with visitation and a reception to follow in the Bledsoe Family Life Center of the church.



Memorials can be made to Gaston Hospice, Steele Creek Presbyterian, of Charlotte, or one's .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





1321 Berkeley Ave.

Charlotte , NC 28204

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.