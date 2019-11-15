Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Walker Overstreet. View Sign Service Information Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem , NC 27103 (336)-765-8181 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Forest Hill Church Park Road Charlotte , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Walker Overstreet, 77, a long-time resident of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 11, 2019, at his son's home in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded by his wife and their loving family. A graveside service was held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston Salem. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, at Forest Hill Church on Park Road in Charlotte, NC, with a reception following. Charles was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Walker H. and Virginia Overstreet on June 2, 1942. He graduated from Ribault Senior High School in 1960, where he played baseball, football and was the senior class president. While attending the University of Florida, he enjoyed serving in the Florida Air National Guard and later transferred to the North Carolina Air National Guard. After graduating from the University of Florida with an Industrial Engineering degree (and becoming a lifetime Gator fan), Charles and Glenda Davis Overstreet were married on April 8, 1967 in Jacksonville, FL. They soon moved to Orlando, FL where he helped build Sprint Missiles at Martin-Marietta. In 1969, they moved to Charlotte, NC where he was a founding member of what became SunHealth Alliance (now Premier) and earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Charles continued in the corporation for 20 years where he became a Senior Vice President and developed many treasured friendships. He had long felt God was calling him into full time ministry and in 1990 the doors opened for the privilege of serving as the Executive Administrator of Forest Hill Church, alongside his dear friend, Dr. David Chadwick. Later, Charles became an Advisor/Consultant to the church, completing nearly 30 years of rewarding service there. He was also privileged to serve on regional committees of the Mid-Atlantic Presbytery and national committees of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Charles was truly a servant-leader in all areas of his life. He was lovingly devoted to his wife and children, was a faithful friend, a forgiver of offenses, and an effective, encouraging mentor to many. His greatest joy was serving others, especially those in great need, here and abroad. Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walker H. and Virginia Overstreet and his sister, Joann Koivisto. Charles is survived by his wife, Glenda Overstreet, their children, Amy and David Overstreet, his daughter-in-law, Abby Overstreet and his grandchildren, Aiden Walker and Emory Catherine Overstreet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, Forest Hill Church or the Salvation Army. Arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Winston Salem. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all our Forest Hill Church family of many decades, to the Village Church, to Dr. Joseph Mueller, his long-time physician in Charlotte, to his doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Health Geriatric and Trellis Supportive Care, both of Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at

